Swim area at Boulder Reservoir closed due to bacteria

Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 09, 2022
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder Reservoir swim beach is closed Tuesday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

While the reservoir is closed to swimming, other activities are still allowed, including boating, water skiing, fishing and picnicking, according to Boulder County.

Staff routinely test the water and once levels return to healthy levels, the swim beach will reopen.

Because the reservoir is an open and untreated body of water, organic matter can flow into it following heavy rains, which can result in elevated levels of bacteria. This recent increase is likely related to the torrential downpours on Sunday, when about an inch of water fell around Boulder.

