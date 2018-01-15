SUV crashes through front doors of Denver church; no serious injuries

Kurt Sevits
12:37 PM, Jan 15, 2018
27 mins ago
suv into church | suv into building | car into church | car into building | st james catholic church
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER – Churchgoers say it was a “miracle” that nobody was hurt when an SUV came crashing through the church’s front doors Monday morning.

The car barreled through the front doors of the St. James Catholic Church at 13th Avenue and Oneida Street a little after 9 a.m.

There were people inside the church at the time and churchgoers said they narrowly avoided being hit by the SUV.

Police said there were no serious injuries and the crash didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.

It wasn’t clear what caused the car to crash into the building, but the Denver area was hit with a blast of freezing rain and snow Monday morning, which led to a large number of crashes around the metro area.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top