SUV crashes through front doors of Denver church; no serious injuries

DENVER – Churchgoers say it was a “miracle” that nobody was hurt when an SUV came crashing through the church’s front doors Monday morning.

The car barreled through the front doors of the St. James Catholic Church at 13th Avenue and Oneida Street a little after 9 a.m.

There were people inside the church at the time and churchgoers said they narrowly avoided being hit by the SUV.

Police said there were no serious injuries and the crash didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.

It wasn’t clear what caused the car to crash into the building, but the Denver area was hit with a blast of freezing rain and snow Monday morning, which led to a large number of crashes around the metro area.