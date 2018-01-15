Icy roads cause numerous crashes on I-25, I-70

DENVER -- Monday morning commuters were confronted with a little snow and a lot of slick roads, causing numerous crashes along I-25.

A Denver7 crew spotted at least five crashes within a 10-mile stretch of the highway near Erie. Some of the cars were involved in minor collisions. Other crashes involved rollovers and minor injuries.

At least one crash was deadly. Colorado State Patrol said that collision happened on I-70 near Strasburg around 6:20 a.m. and killed two. Three people were also taken to the hospital after that crash. The highway was closed down for nearly four hours heading westbound.

Nick Sutton was heading to work at a construction site when he slid out.

“I was coming down I-25 and spun out. I went into the median and then it kicked me back toward the middle of I-25 and that’s when this car hit the back of me and he rolled out to the median,” Sutton said.

Luckily no one was injured in that crash.

“They were fine. He was able to walk no problem so it was just more shock than anything I think,” Sutton said.

Sutton said the roads were fine for most of his commute but there were patches of black ice drivers didn’t seem to notice.

Because there were so many early morning crashes, some cities were put on "accident alert" to keep their emergency services freed up. An accident alert means drivers who are involved in minor crashes where there are no injuries and no alcohol or drugs involved are asked to not call police but report the crash within a few days.

“There’s a truck down there that spun out like probably five minutes after we wrecked. He spun out a little ahead of us,” Sutton said.

Now, he’s warning other drivers to learn from his crash and drive carefully.

“Slow down...there’s a lot of ice,” Sutton said.