2 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-70 near Strasburg

STRASBURG, Colo. – Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on icy Interstate 70 east of Denver Monday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to the area of mile marker 313, near Strasburg, at about 6:20 a.m.

Troopers said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to area hospitals. Updates on their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Troopers have not identified any of the people involved in the crash.

I-70 was closed due to the crash and troopers said the closure would continue for some time.

Roads around the metro have been slick all morning due to a combination of freezing drizzle and light snow.

