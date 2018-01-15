Icy conditions, crashes around metro Denver: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 15, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

8:42 a.m.: I-225 is back open in both directions; watch out for lingering icy conditions.

8:14 a.m.: Denver has plows out, with drivers focusing on major roads right now:

7:58 a.m.: CDOT says some roads are icing up faster than they can treat them:

7:41 a.m.: A crash has closed eastbound Arapahoe at Jordan:

7:36 a.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire metro area:

6:58 a.m.: Aurora police now reporting a full closure on I-225 between Parker Road and I-70:

6:56 a.m.: Please drive carefully. Crash reports continue to come in:

6:46 a.m.: Northbound I-225 is now closed between Parker Rd. and I-70:

6:36 a.m.: I-70 is closed in both directions between Aurora and Bennett:

6:21 a.m.: Agencies around the metro area are reporting numerous crashes due to icy roads.

6:18 a.m.: Highway 85 is closed at 136th Avenue because of slick conditions and crashes:

6:10 a.m.: Reports of numerous crashes are starting to come into the newsroom as wintry weather causes slick conditions around the metro area this morning:

