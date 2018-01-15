Icy conditions, crashes around metro Denver: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 15, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

8:42 a.m.: I-225 is back open in both directions; watch out for lingering icy conditions.

UPDATE: I-225 is RE-OPENED in all directions. Please drive carefully out there! The roads are very icy. https://t.co/sSZOFrPH0k — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018

8:14 a.m.: Denver has plows out, with drivers focusing on major roads right now:

Denver plow drivers are focused on main arterials, bridges & overpasses. Also assisting on MLK Marade route. Use care; it’s slick. — Denver Public Works (@DenPublicWorks) January 15, 2018

7:58 a.m.: CDOT says some roads are icing up faster than they can treat them:

We have a full fleet of plows out applying deicers, but some areas are freezing faster than plows can keep up. Take it slow & make sure to leave plenty of room bw you & the car ahead of you. Drive safe everyone!To track our plows & road conditions, visit https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018

Here’s another car crash on I-25. This one was a rollover. The car is sitting upside down in the center median. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/aIwQdYCRg4 — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) January 15, 2018

7:41 a.m.: A crash has closed eastbound Arapahoe at Jordan:

All lanes EB Arapahoe at Jordan are closed for a crash. Alternate route or just stay in! pic.twitter.com/rhRbBbEupm — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 15, 2018

7:36 a.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire metro area:

Really icy conditions for the morning drive! A winter weather advisory was issued for the entire Metro Area. It's not for heavy snow, but for icy conditions. #cowx @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7G76HDQFv0 — lisa hidalgo (@LisaDenver7) January 15, 2018

6:58 a.m.: Aurora police now reporting a full closure on I-225 between Parker Road and I-70:

UPDATE: SB lanes are now closed. There is a FULL CLOSURE of I-225 in both directions from Parker Rd to I-70. Aurora is on Accident Alert. https://t.co/sSZOFry68M — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018

Like many other areas @CentennialGov is now in accident alert, as are unincorporated areas east of Gun Club in @CSP_CastleRock jurisdiction. No injuries or impairment? Exchange info, file a report in the next days. pic.twitter.com/EPyxzxdFBA — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 15, 2018

6:56 a.m.: Please drive carefully. Crash reports continue to come in:

Crash NB I-25 @ Arapahoe,only right lane getting thru — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018

6:46 a.m.: Northbound I-225 is now closed between Parker Rd. and I-70:

#TrafficAlert: FULL CLOSURE OF I-225 NB between Parker Rd and I-70. Alternate Routes advised. pic.twitter.com/mUG4kFEzjV — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018

6:36 a.m.: I-70 is closed in both directions between Aurora and Bennett:

Closed I-70 both directions;From Aurora to Bennett MM 316-299;No est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018

6:21 a.m.: Agencies around the metro area are reporting numerous crashes due to icy roads.

South Metro is checking on multiple vehicle collisions along I-25 northbound and southbound between Castle Pines and Ridgegate. Firefighters reporting black ice and dangerous driving conditions, be careful out there! Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yaDnvWi4mj — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 15, 2018

6:18 a.m.: Highway 85 is closed at 136th Avenue because of slick conditions and crashes:

Closure US 85 @ 136 Ave (mm 38) S of Brighton both directions;No est time of reopening;Use alt rtes — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018

I'm about to stop doing this today as there are too many crashes to keep up with. Latest a multi car, 5-6, on Parker Rd south of Arapahoe. Several crashes on 225 near Parker and new crashes up north on and off I-25. pic.twitter.com/1khwiLzUn2 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 15, 2018

6:10 a.m.: Reports of numerous crashes are starting to come into the newsroom as wintry weather causes slick conditions around the metro area this morning: