Icy conditions, crashes around metro Denver: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 15, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
8:42 a.m.: I-225 is back open in both directions; watch out for lingering icy conditions.
UPDATE: I-225 is RE-OPENED in all directions. Please drive carefully out there! The roads are very icy. https://t.co/sSZOFrPH0k
7:58 a.m.: CDOT says some roads are icing up faster than they can treat them:
We have a full fleet of plows out applying deicers, but some areas are freezing faster than plows can keep up. Take it slow & make sure to leave plenty of room bw you & the car ahead of you. Drive safe everyone!To track our plows & road conditions, visit https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6.
6:21 a.m.: Agencies around the metro area are reporting numerous crashes due to icy roads.
South Metro is checking on multiple vehicle collisions along I-25 northbound and southbound between Castle Pines and Ridgegate. Firefighters reporting black ice and dangerous driving conditions, be careful out there! Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yaDnvWi4mj
I'm about to stop doing this today as there are too many crashes to keep up with. Latest a multi car, 5-6, on Parker Rd south of Arapahoe. Several crashes on 225 near Parker and new crashes up north on and off I-25. pic.twitter.com/1khwiLzUn2