Suspect charged with murder after man found deceased in Aurora field

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 10, 2022
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in an Aurora field in March.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed the charges against 26-year-old Ever Rodriguez-Tejada on Friday morning.

Rodriguez-Tejada was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder after Jesus Jose Rodriguez Jr., 50, was found fatally shot in a field around E. 56th Avenue and E-470 in Aurora on March 25.

Rodriguez-Tejada's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16.

No other details were available on Friday morning.

