AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating after they found a deceased person in a field Friday morning.

Detectives with the Aurora Police Department are working around E. 56th Avenue and E-470. An man's body was found in a field near the intersection, police said.



No other details were available Friday morning. Police have not made any arrests.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.