Suspect arrested, victim ID’d in deadly hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER — The driver accused of hitting two construction workers — killing one and seriously injuring the other — in the city’s River North Arts District Tuesday has been located and arrested.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Kathleen Sugaski, was arrested along the 200 block of 31st Street, Denver police announced Wednesday morning.

Denver Police

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victim as 56-year-old Jose Ocampo Soteno. His cause of death was from blunt force injuries, according to an autopsy.

Police accuse Sugaski, who was driving a a gray Honda Element, of hitting two construction workers near 29th Street and Arkins Court sometime before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Soteno was killed in the crash and another person suffered serious injuries. Police said Sugaski took off after the crash.

Denver police issued a Medina Alert for the Honda Element, but the alert was canceled later in the day after the vehicle had been found but unoccupied.

Police said the suspect appeared to be impaired and smelled of alcohol at the time of her arrest.

