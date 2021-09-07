Suspect still outstanding after SUV hits 2 construction workers in RiNO, killing 1

DENVER – Police issued a Medina Alert Tuesday afternoon after two construction workers were hit by a driver in the River North Arts District, leaving one person dead and the other with serious injuries.

Denver police said the Medina Alert was issued for a gray Honda Element with Colorado license plate MHQ046 that has front-end damage and a missing driver-side mirror. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said it is believed the SUV was being driven by a Hispanic woman who was about 30 years old.

Denver police canceled the Medina Alert just after 5 p.m., saying the vehicle had been found but was unoccupied.

The crash happened sometime before 3:30 p.m., which is when police first said they were investigating a crash near 29th Street and Arkins Ct. involving pedestrians.

At 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Denver police said two pedestrians had been hit and taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other person suffered serious injuries, according to the department, which clarified that both were construction workers.

Video from Denver7's helicopter showed a construction site with crime tape around it Tuesday afternoon. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the vehicle was last seen turning northbound on Ringsby Court in Denver.

Anyone with information on the crash or who sees the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

