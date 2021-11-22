State, federal officials will provide 'major update' on I-25 South Gap Project on Monday

Local, state and federal officials will announce a "major update" on the I-25 South Gap Project on Monday.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper will be present for the announcement, which is expected to begin at noon. They will be joined by Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew, Chief of Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and Vice President of Kraemer North America Tim Maloney. CDOT selected Kraemer North America as the construction manager and general contractor for the project in August 2018.

The Colorado Department has been improving 18 miles of the interstate in "The Gap" — which runs between Monument and Castle Rock — since construction began in September 2018. It is the state's longest construction zone.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The Gap is the only four-lane section of I-25 that connects Denver and Colorado Springs. Congestion, crashes and delays have increased in past years due to population growth.

The $419 million project — which came with an original price tag of $350 million — has included widening the highway from two to three lanes in both directions, with the new lane operating as an express lane. That lane is free to vehicles with three or more people, and motorcycles. All other drivers will pay a toll.

The project has also included widening the shoulders, rebuilding bridges, constructing wildlife crossings, resurfacing with new pavement and modernizing technology.

CDOT said it expects to finish the Gap Project in November 2022.

This story will be updated once officials make the announcement at noon.