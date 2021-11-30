Sources confirm identity of teen killed by gunfire exchange with former officer

AURORA, Colo. — The teenager killed during an exchange of gunfire with a former police officer last week has been identified.

Sources close to the family confirmed to Denver7 Peyton Blitstein, 17, was the teenager who was killed during the Nov. 24 incident.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of S. Addison Way just after 10:30 p.m. that night for reports of a shooting. The area is near the intersection of S. Gun Club Road and E. Belleview Avenue.

Officers said the teen died after exchanging gunfire with a 36-year-old man, who is a former Greenwood Village police officer.

Through a public records request, the Greenwood Village Police Department identified Adam Holen as the former officer involved in the shooting. Holen was employed with the department from August 2016 through Nov. 1, 2021 when he resigned.

Aurora police said Holen was also shot on Nov. 24, but he survived his injuries.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and said they believe the ordeal happened after the man and a group of teenagers started arguing about alleged careless driving through the neighborhood.

Home surveillance video obtained by Denver7 shows the moments leading up to the exchange of gunfire.

No charges have been filed in relation to the incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Blitstein's family with expenses.