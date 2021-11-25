Teen, 17, dies after exchanging gunfire with former Greenwood Village police officer, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. – A 17-year-old boy died following an exchange of gunfire with a former Greenwood Village police officer after an argument Wednesday night, a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of S. Addison Way, near the intersection of South Gun Club Road and E. Belleview Ave., according to police.

The caller who reported the shooting told dispatch two people shot each other. Once at the scene, Aurora police found two males suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to the hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

The other suspect, identified by Aurora police as a former cop of the Greenwood Village Police Department, is expected to survive.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument between the 36-year-old man and a group of teenagers who may have been driving carelessly through the neighborhood at the time.

“At some point during the argument, both the adult and teenager produced firearms, and both fired shots at one another,” states a news release from the APD.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit are working to determine who is to blame for instigating the shooting as well as the circumstances leading up to the exchange of gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

The former cop is not currently working for any other law enforcement agency, the Aurora police spokesperson said, and the identity of the teen will be released once family has been notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.