DENVER – The son of a man gunned down outside a Denver bar last week says he wants justice for his father’s killer.

Guillermo Ornelas and his friend, Jose Herrera, were both found shot to death outside of the Welcome Inn bar at 37th Street and Chestnut Place in the RiNo neighborhood Friday night.

Ornelas’ son, Brandon Nellis, said he found out through a phone call that his father had been killed and rushed straight to the bar, where he saw his father lying lifeless in the parking lot.

“I had seen his body on the floor and I just wasn’t sure if it was him,” Nellis said. “I went closer and discovered it was him and…it was just unbelievable.”

Herrera’s body lay right next to Ornelas’. Nellis said the two men were playing pool at the bar that night.

“I’m just angry at the way he went. Him being killed, that’s what I’m really angry about,” Nellis said. “It just feels so unreal, like, it’s just sad because I’m expecting to hear his voice.”

It isn’t clear what prompted the shooting and police have yet to identify any suspects. An employee at the bar said police are reviewing footage from the bar’s surveillance cameras.

Nellis has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his father’s funeral expenses.