DENVER – Denver Police Department officials are investigating a homicide after two men were shot and killed in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were in the area of 38th and Chesnut Place investigating the shooting, which took place some time around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police said 38th Street was closed between Atkins and Chestnut as investigators combed the scene.

This is a developing breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.