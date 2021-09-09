Several DPS schools closed or having early releases this week due to heat

DENVER – Eleven schools within Denver Public Schools are either on half days or closed Thursday or Friday because of heat, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s.

DPS spokesperson Will Jones said it was possible more schools would also be closed or on half days again Friday – their leaders have until 4 p.m. Thursday to decide on what the schedule will be for Friday.

The schools that are either closed or on half days due to the heat Thursday or Friday, according to Jones, are:

McCeen Elementary School — Closed

Polaris Elementary School — Closed

Traylor Academy — Closed

Asbury Elementary School — Half Day

Cory Elementary School — Half Day

Denison Montessori — Half Day

Lincoln Elementary School — Half Day

Merrill Middle School — Half Day

Steele Elementary School — Half Day

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education — Half Day

Thomas Jefferson High School — Half Day

Knapp Elementary School — Early Childhood Education closing in the afternoon

Asbury Elementary said the early release day would be Friday and that the school will release at noon. Lincoln Elementary School's noon release is also scheduled for Friday.

Around 50 DPS schools do not have air conditioning currently, though the district said this spring six more schools would be getting it installed this year and up to 25 more could be getting it in 2022.

Near-record-high temperatures are expected in Denver on Thursday and Friday that are likely to top out in the upper 90s.

Asbury Elementary also had to have an early release on Aug. 27 because of high temperatures and dust from nearby construction. In addition to not have air conditioning, Jones said earlier this month that the school does not have the electrical capacity to bring in portable air units.

