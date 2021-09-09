Watch
Record highs possible across Colorado

Some near-triple-digit heat for the Denver metro area
It will be another hazy and very hot day, with highs in the mid to upper 90s both today and tomorrow.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 07:56:15-04

It has been a pretty hot start to September and that trend will continue for the next couple of days. In fact, we'll likely see some record-breaking highs both today and tomorrow across the Denver metro area.

Our skies won't see many clouds, but there will be plenty of smoke and haze from western wildfires for the next several days. In addition, an Ozone Alert remains in effect for Denver and the entire I-25 Corridor through at least 4 p.m. today.

We'll see 50s and 60s this morning, but mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The Denver record for Sept. 9 is currently 94 degrees, set in 1994. The record for Sept. 10 is 93 degrees, set in 2018.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 53 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

Another weak cold front will push across the state Friday night and bring some slightly cooler weather again for the weekend. There will be some scattered thunderstorms late Friday in the mountains and across the state Saturday afternoon.

