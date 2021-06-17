Restaurants prep for planned outages following plane crash near Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — On Wednesday evening, homeowners and businesses in certain areas of south metro Denver were prepared to lose power Wednesday night while crews worked to repair power lines.

The lines were struck during a single-engine crash near Lone Tree on Wednesday afternoon. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the crash tragically killed two people and a dog.

Xcel Energy said nearly 11,000 customers would be impacted by the outages expected to last for two hours starting at 10 p.m.

The outage area included parts of Littleton, Lone Tree, Castle Rock and Englewood.

Management at West Main Taproom and Grill said servers started their closing routine sooner.

"Everything we do here is fresh. We make everything from scratc,h so we have a lot in that walk-in [refrigerator], so our chef is prepared for that. He has everything in there so the door doesn't open," said Tami Segura, manager of West Main Taproom and Grill. "The chef has ice, and we will check the temperature to make sure everything is good."

