Plane crashes near Lone Tree, knocking down power lines and sparking brush fire

LONE TREE, Colo. — A plane crashed on the side of a hill near Lone Tree Wednesday afternoon.

South Metro Fire tweeted that crews on scene confirmed that single plane crashed south of Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

An active brush fire was spreading after the crash, but South Metro Fire said crews have gotten a handle on the blaze.

The crash scene shows the charred remnants of a small plane, which officials said hit an electrical line. South Metro said crews are being careful around the lines until the charge is mitigated.

There is no word on what type of aircraft was involved or if there any casualties at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

