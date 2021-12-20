Prosecutor in Rogel Aguilera-Mederos case shares photo of brake shoe, calls it a "memento"

DENVER — A social media post by a prosecutor who worked on the 2019 fiery I-70 crash that killed four people is creating some controversy amid uproar over the trucker's 110-year prison sentence handed down last week.

Kayla Wildeman, a deputy district attorney with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, posted on her personal Facebook page a photo of a brake shoe from a semitrailer with the case number and her name printed on a placard affixed to the brake.

The copy accompanying the undated photo reads: “Get yourself a trail partner as great as Trevor Moritzky. He turned a brake shoe from a semi-truck into a memento. What a special gift from truly a special person. I never asked for a new bff at work, let alone one that is old enough to be my father (no offense) but I sure am grateful this trial brought you into my career as both a colleague and a friend! Words will never convey how lucky I am to have gotten the opportunity to learn from you!”

Moritzky is the senior deputy district attorney who worked with Wildeman in the prosecution of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the 26-year-old truck driver who told police he lost control of his semi’s brakes coming down the mountain on I-70 and crashed into traffic at the Colorado Mills Parkway overpass, killing four people and injuring six.

On Oct. 15, a jury convicted Aguilera-Mederos, on many of the 42 counts he faced, including vehicular homicide, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, reckless driving and careless driving. On Dec. 13, Judge A. Bruce Jones sentenced him to 110 years in prison, which is the minimum allowed by Colorado’s minimum sentencing laws pertaining to the specific charges of which he was convicted.

Days after sentencing, uproar over the 110-year prison stint began to grow online. More than 4.4 million people signed a change.org petition calling for his sentence to be commuted or the governor to issue a pardon, saying the crash was a tragedy but the sentencing is unfair.

In a statement released Monday, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said Wildeman’s post was in “very poor taste," but King confirmed the brake was not from Aguilera-Mederos’ case.

“It is not a piece of evidence from the case. The post was in very poor taste and does not reflect the values of my administration. We have addressed it internally,” King wrote.

The post has been removed or is no longer viewable by the public.

Legal experts don’t believe a pardon from Gov. Jared Polis is likely, though the governor does have discretion on a possible commutation. Instead, they believe the case highlights the need for some possible legislative changes.