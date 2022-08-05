Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Reservoir Road

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on southbound Reservoir Road in Aurora.

APD responded to the crash on Reservoir Road near Hampden Avenue shortly around 2:50 a.m.

In video from AirTracker7, it appeared the vehicle had gone off the side of the road and into the bus stop.

Southbound Reservoir Road closed for deadly crash with pedestrian

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, according to Agent Matthew Longshore, a public information officer for Aurora police.

Longshore said the vehicle involved took off from the scene and has not yet been located. There’s no description of the vehicle available at this time.

The southbound lanes of Reservoir Road are closed at Mansfield Avenue. There’s no ETA on when it will reopen.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.