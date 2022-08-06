'You left his family alone': Friend sends strong message to driver who killed father of 3 in hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — A 41-year-old husband and father of three was killed, along with his two dogs, in a hit-and-run crash on southbound Reservoir Road in Aurora early Friday morning.

Jason Lyman works overnights at Boeing and often walks his dogs, Buster and Daki, early in the morning.

Aurora police say the driver of a Toyota Sequoia swerved onto the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, fatally striking Lyman, Buster and Daki. The driver ditched the SUV and fled.

Lyman’s best friend, Travis Owens, told Denver7 he was an incredible father and husband.

“You need to come in and do the right thing. You left his family alone without a breadwinner and, without a doubt, a wife and three beautiful children who will now not be able to ever see their dad again,” Owens said.

Owens said he has an unbelievable rage towards the hit-and-run driver.

“I just don't even know who could sit there and do this and walk away and go on living with their life, and not understand what kind of damage they've done to the community around them. I mean, he was so well liked in his church, he was so well liked in his office, his business. He was so well liked by hundreds of friends. I mean, if there was a charismatic person more in this world, that was him. And all he was doing was out walking his dogs because he worked late nights and he just needed a break,” Owens said.

'You left his family alone': Best friend sends strong message to driver who killed father of 3 in hit-and-run crash

The Toyota Sequoia was not reported stolen, and police are working to find the registered owner.

Lyman was the only income earner for his family. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his wife and three children. To donate, click here.

Anyone with information on the crash, including dash camera video or the identity of the driver, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.