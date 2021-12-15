'My house is condemned': High winds cause tree to fall on Englewood home

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Strong winds blew an 80-foot pine tree onto an Englewood home on Sherman Street early Wednesday afternoon.

Homeowner Brian Woodworth, who's a teacher, says he was at work when he received a call from his dog sitter.

“She said, ‘Oh, you don't even know what happened?’" he recalled. "I said no. So I found out from her and then had to get somebody to cover my classes this afternoon so that I could take care of this."

Woodworth says while driving home, he worried the damage was severe. He had been concerned about the stability of the tree for several years.

“My house is condemned,” the homeowner said. “I just have to fix the front entrance part, which probably needs to be completely rebuilt.”

Woodworth says the situation could have been worse, and he’s glad no one was hurt.

“Well, my dog’s alive, all my family's live. Mary, my next-door neighbor, is fine,” he said. “So, in my opinion, the most important thing is like, all of us are good.”

Woodworth's next step is contacting the insurance company. For now he plans to stay with family and friends but is hopeful he can live in his home again soon.