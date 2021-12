See the highest wind gusts recorded during Colorado's Wednesday wind storm

DENVER – High winds are ravaging eastern Colorado from the foothills across the eastern plains, and we’ve already seen gusts near 100 miles per hour before 1 p.m.

There are high wind warnings and red flag warnings in effect for all of eastern Colorado because of the wind through 5 p.m.

We have a live blog running with the latest updates on the storm. Click here for more on what to expect throughout the day Wednesday.

Here are the highest wind gusts today reported to the National Weather Service in Boulder as of 12:45 p.m. We’ll be updating these numbers throughout the day.

94 mph – 3 WSW Air Force Academy – 10:51 a.m.

92 mph – 6 SSW Colorado Springs – 11:31 a.m.

91 mph – 3 SSW Boulder – 10:00 a.m.

91 mph – 4 SE Air Force Academy – 10:58 a.m.

89 mph – 8 N Peconic – 9:48 a.m.

89 mph – 1 SSW Cañon City – 9:05 a.m.

88 mph – 5 N Colorado Springs – 10:36 a.m.

87 mph – 2 NW Rocky Flats – 10:35 a.m.

84 mph – 5 S Air Force Academy – 11 a.m.

84 mph – 9 S Springfield – 9:56 a.m.

82 mph – 6 SSW Colorado Springs – 11:01 a.m.

82 mph – 4 SW Campo – 9:59 a.m.

81 mph – 6 NE Manitou Springs – 10:38 a.m.

81 mph – 2 SSW Manitou Springs – 11:24 a.m.

80 mph – 2 NNW Genesee – 10:25 a.m.

79 mph – 3 WNW Loveland – 10:59 a.m.

78 mph – 5 ESE Wetmore – 10:58 a.m.

77 mph – 4 WNW Pueblo West – 10:20 a.m.

77 mph – 2 S Eldorado Springs – 10:35 a.m.

76 mph – 4 ENE Nederland – 9:51 a.m.

76 mph – 4 SE Air Force Academy – 10:43 a.m.

76 mph – 2 NNE Florence – 9:55 a.m.

75 mph – 2 NNW Marshall – 10:45 a.m.

74 mph – 1 NE Crisman – 10:46 a.m.

74 mph – 3 SW Swissvale – 9:34 a.m.

73 mph – 2 S Cheesman Reservoir – 10:23 a.m.

72 mph – 11 WSW Fountain – 10:58 a.m.

71 mph – 2 ESE Buckeye – 10:35 a.m.

71 mph – 4 SE Pinecliffe -9:35 a.m.

71 mph – 17 NW Two Buttes – 11:16 a.m.

71 mph – 5 NE Blende – 9:22 a.m.

70 mph – 1 NE Aspen Springs – 10:46 a.m.

70 mph – 1 NE Arvada – 11:08 a.m.

70 mph – 9 S Springfield – 9:56 a.m.

70 mph – 2 NNE Natural Fort – 10:56 a.m.

70 mph – 5 SW Buena Vista – 9:35 a.m.

69 mph – 3 ENE Nederland – 10:45 a.m.

69 mph – 3 SSW Boulder – 9:35 a.m.

68 mph – 2 SSE Pleasant View – 10:16 a.m.

68 mph – 2 SSW Broomfield – 10:56 a.m.

68 mph – 9 NNW Woodland Park – 11:54 a.m.

68 mph – 1 N Georgetown – 10:46 a.m.

68 mph – 2 WSW Penrose – 10:36 a.m.

67 mph – Floyd Hill – 10:25 a.m.

67 mph – 1 S Lamar – 11:35 a.m.

67 mph – WSW Fountain – 11:10 a.m.

67 mph – 1 SE Peterson AFB – 10:54 a.m.

65 mph – 2 S Firstview – 9:59 a.m.

65 mph – 4 E Thatcher – 11:23 a.m.

63 mph – 1 WSW Louisville – 11 a.m.

62 mph – 2 ENE Pueblo – 11:30 a.m.

61 mph – 2 SSW Laporte – 10:55 a.m.

61 mph – 14 S Hyde – 9:34 a.m.

61 mph – 1 SSE Pueblo West – Noon

61 mph – 2 WSW Penrose – 9:34 a.m.

60 mph – 1 ENE Estes Park – 10:37 a.m.

59 mph – Downieville – 10:25 a.m.59 mph – 2 NE Englewood – 10:46 a.m.

59 mph – 2 SSW Denver – 10:56 a.m.

59 mph – 3 WNW Mishawaka – 10:16 a.m.

59 mph – 1 NE Ken Caryl – 10:45 a.m.

58 mph – 2 NE Poncha Springs – 9:55 a.m.

56 mph – 5 NNW Nunn – 11:01 a.m.

56 mph – 11 WNW Westplains – 10:46 a.m.

55 mph – Wilkerson Pass – 9:55 a.m.