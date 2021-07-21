Multiple mudslides trap vehicles on CO 125 in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple mudslides shut down Colorado Highway 125 and trapped vehicles between slides Wednesday as heavy rain fell over the East Troublesome Fire burn scar in Grand County.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the burn scar area, including northeastern Grand County and southwestern Larimer County, until 6:15 p.m.

Multiple mudslides occurred around 2:30 p.m. from mile marker 10 to 15, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Some vehicles got caught between slides on the highway. There were no reports of injuries.

It’s not known how long the closure will last. The Colorado Department of Transportation said more details will be available as crews respond.

Monsoonal moisture caused flooding in the Poudre Canyon area Tuesday, leaving one woman dead and two adults missing. At least five homes were destroyed, Larimer County officials confirmed.

Mudslides and flooding have closed multiple roads in Colorado in the last 24 hours. Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was shut down Tuesday as crews worked to clear five mudslides from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

CDOT is warning drivers of the risks of more mudslides throughout the state during the next 7-10 days as monsoon season is in full effect.

"Landslides can travel several miles and create an avalanche of earth, mud, and debris. These natural disasters are fast-moving and come with force," explains Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "Advance preparation can make a big difference in your safety and survival. Pay attention to the weather forecast and stay alert by looking for the landslide signs like unusual sounds, including rocks knocking together, or trees cracking."

