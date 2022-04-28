Mother of Fort Collins boy who accidentally shot himself sought on charges, along with her husband

DENVER – The mother of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself and later died, as well as her husband, are wanted on arrest warrants linked to the child’s death and subsequent investigation, Fort Collins Police Services said Thursday.

Police said they have been trying to find Rosinetta Mackall, 40, and Ron Matthews, 35, since April 21, when warrants were issued for their arrest.

FCPS said the couple's last contact with authorities was during a virtual civil court hearing earlier that day and that they believe the two may have left the area afterward.

Weld and Larimer County Sheriff's Offices Rosinetta Mackall, 40, and Ron Matthews, 35

The boy, later identified as Roy Summers, accidentally shot himself April 10 at a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. He died because of his injuries at a local hospital. The Larimer County coroner found the shooting was accidental.

Fort Collins Police Services said their investigation showed Mackall, the boy’s mother, had taken out the handgun used in the shooting and left it somewhere her children usually access. Hours later, the boy picked the gun up and accidentally shot himself, police said.

Mackall has been charged with child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing death and unlawful storage of a firearm. According to police, her husband, Matthews, was not at the home nor living there when the shooting happened.

But police allege that he lied to investigators about his discussions with Mackall about the shooting and also tampered with evidence of those conversations.

Matthews was charged with attempt to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence – both felonies.

“While people will be held accountable for their reckless actions, nothing can bring back this little boy,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “Justice feels like a hollow word in cases like this, but each of us can honor Roy’s life through our own actions.”

Police ask anyone with more information about the case or knowledge of the whereabouts of either Mackall or Matthews to call Det. Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.