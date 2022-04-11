Fort Collins 6-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 6-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself Sunday, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

Around 6:22 p.m., FC911 received a call that a child had just shot himself in a home in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Officers and medical crews arrived and found a 6-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary findings show the shooting may have been accidental, according to police.

The Larimer County Coroner will determine the official cause and manner of death. The boy's name will be released at a later time, according to police.

"Tragic events like this have a lasting impact on everyone involved, including family, friends, and first responders. Words cannot begin to express the depth of our condolences for this devastating loss of a young life," said Chief Jeff Swoboda. "We will provide an update at the conclusion of the investigation. In the meantime, please keep everyone who's grieving in your thoughts and prayers."

Fort Collins Police Services is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 970-416-8043.

For support and gun safety resources, click here.