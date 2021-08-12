More Colorado venues, performances will require proof of vaccination

DENVER – More live entertainment groups and musicians announced Thursday they would require fans to show proof of vaccination to enter venues and shows in upcoming weeks.

AEG Presents, which is one of the largest concert operators in the country, announced it would require people to show proof of vaccination at its clubs, theatres and festivals by Oct. 1.

That includes Denver’s Bluebird Theater and Ogden Theatre, as well as Englewood’s Gothic Theatre and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, which all made announcements in coordination with AEG Thursday afternoon.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. pic.twitter.com/4zsQQixhK2 — Fiddlers Green Amp (@FiddlersGreenCO) August 12, 2021

AEG said it chose the Oct. 1 date so people who are not currently vaccinated have time to get fully vaccinated if they so choose. Until then, people will have to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours in order to get into a show at participating venues.

The company said any changes would be “informed by updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.”

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, the COO of AEG and the chairman and CEO of AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

New Orleans Jazz Fest was canceled earlier this week, and some entertainers have been vocally pushing for vaccines to be mandated at their concerts. Stevie Nicks canceled shows over concerns over the delta variant. Jason Isbell canceled a show in Houston this week, saying the venue did not want to comply with his band’s health rules. And Dead & Co. said Wednesday it would require proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours if people want to attend certain tour dates.

Phish, who are set to play three shows in Commerce City in September, said Thursday they would also require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the show.

Starting last weekend, anyone wanting to go to a show at the Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre and Aggie Theatre – all operated by Z2 Entertainment – needs to show proof of vaccine or a negative test result within 72 hours of a show.

Other restaurants and businesses are moving to require proof of vaccines or negative test results across the metro area.

