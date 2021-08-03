Boulder music venue group, restaurant soon requiring vaccination proof to enter

BOULDER, Colo. -- A trip to your favorite music venue may soon require more than just your ticket and ID.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 7, you'll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of a show to enter the Boulder Theater.

The same policy will apply to the Fox Theatre in Boulder and the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins. All three are operated by the same company, Z2 Entertainment.

"We need to and want to protect our staff, our patrons, our artists," CEO Cheryl Liguori said. "If this is a small step that we can take to keep our community safe and stay in business, it's a step that we are willing to take."

It's a sentiment shared by Dakota Soifer, the chef and owner of Cafe Aion, which is down the street from Fox Theatre. He, too, will soon begin requiring proof of vaccination for anyone choosing to dine in.

"It's tough when people start confusing that decision with being a Nazi and ... people's liberty and things like that," he said.

Soifer says it's as simple as showing your ID when buying a drink. He doesn't understand why it's so polarizing.

"If people are vaccinated, great. You're welcome to dine in the dining room with us. If not, no worries. Dine in on the patio, get takeout or delivery," he said.

Both Ligouri and Soifer are taking these steps now because they want to prevent another shutdown -- or taking on any costly pandemic restrictions.

"It would be catastrophic for our business if social distancing and limited capacities were to be reinstated after already a year and a half of a pretty crippling year," Ligouri said.