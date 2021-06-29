More closures of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon are possible due to flash floods

Traffic is flowing as normal again along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon after multiple mudslides over the past few days. However, with more rain in the forecast, officials are warning of possible future closures.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said a Flash Flood Advisory is currently in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Area in Glenwood Canyon.

If heavy rainfall triggers a flash flood, mudslide, or rockfall, the interstate may close through the canyon.

These closures may last a few minutes or several hours, depending on the incident. If the closure lasts longer than an hour, traffic will be diverted to the northern alternate route.

The interstate was closed on Saturday after a 70-foot wide mudslide buried the highway near No Name. I-70 reopened late that evening. On Sunday, I-70 was again closed for another mudslide. It reopened Monday afternoon.

The Grizzly Creek and Shoshone Power Plan rest areas, as well as the Glenwood Canyon recreation path, are already closed due to the Flash Flood Advisory, CDOT said.

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for the area, CDOT will close I-70 in both directions in the canyon.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.