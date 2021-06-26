Watch
All lanes back open after mudslide closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 11:08:24-04

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A mudslide shut down both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon for several hours Saturday. All lanes reopened around 10 p.m.

A debris flow from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar was moving across the highway near No Name, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Crews reported the flow to be between 6 and 10 feet deep and 70 foot wide and consisting of large and small rocks, trees, and limbs.

No injuries or trapped vehicles were reported.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the area and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed rest areas and the recreation path in the canyon.

