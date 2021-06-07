Man shot by Denver police on Friday dies

DENVER – A man shot by Denver police officers last Friday evening has died, the police department said Monday.

The man was shot Friday evening shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Olive Street. Police said witnesses called 911 to report a man was circling a nearby park and firing a gun out of his car.

Police confronted the man and say he threatened officers with a handgun, after which multiple officers fired shots at him.

The man was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he died just before 9 p.m., the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Monday.

The OME identified the man shot and killed by police as Colton Wagner, 31, and said his cause of death was from a gunshot wound.

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said Friday it “appeared” the man fired his weapon. No officers were injured in the incident, he said.

Police have not released further information about the shooting.

