Denver Police shoot, injure man reportedly circling park and firing handgun

DENVER — Denver Police officers injured a man in a shooting while responding to a 911 call of a man firing shots out of a car.

DPD officers responded to the 3800 block of Olive Street around 5:30 p.m. after several witness called 911 to report a man was circling the park and firing shots out of his car, according to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas.

They quickly located the car described by witnesses on the east side of the park and saw the man inside the vehicle had a handgun. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, but the man did not follow the officers' commands and then threatened them with the handgun, Thomas said.

Multiple officers fired several shots at the man. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to Thomas.

It appears the man also fired his weapon, but no officers were injured, Thomas said. It was unclear if he fired it at officers. No one at the park was hurt.

Police have not released the identity of the man.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation, including 38th Avenue between Newport Street and Olive Street, as well as 39th Avenue between Olive Street and Oneida Street.

The shooting will be under the observation of the Office of the Independent Monitor.