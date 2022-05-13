Man sentenced to 96 years in prison for shooting two Fort Lupton police officers

GREELEY, Colo. — A Lochbuie man was sentenced Thursday to 96 years in prison for shooting two Fort Lupton police officers, striking one in the face, the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

In Dec. 2019, Sergeant Christopher Pelton and Sergeant Jeremy Sanger were responding to a call about an armed man who was trying to make contact with someone inside a Fort Lupton home, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Matthew Cotter, 21, shot both Pelton and Sanger, hitting Pelton in the face.

Cotter was sentenced Thursday to 96 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Pelton spoke during Cotter's sentencing hearing.

“I’m very fortunate that this was an attempted murder case and not a murder case,” Pelton said, according to a press release from the district attorney's office. “The moment that bullet went through my head, I wasn’t even there going after the defendant. I was there to protect the scene. If someone was going to get shot that day, I’m glad it was me and not one of my young officers.”

Sagner also spoke during the hearing.

“It was not an accident,” Sagner said, according to the press release. “He knew what he was doing. I believe Mr. Cotter is where he needs to be. Anything short of him remaining in custody for the maximum time is detrimental to the public.”