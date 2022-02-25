Lochbuie man accused of shooting Fort Lupton officer in face is convicted

GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old faces up to 96 years in prison after he shot a Fort Lupton police officer in the face in December 2019 and was convicted of attempted murder this week, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Matthew Cotter, of Lochbuie, was convicted on Wednesday of 14 counts, including two attempted first-degree murder counts, three attempted first-degree assault counts, one count of first-degree assault, and six crime of violence counts. He was also found guilty of reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a firearm.

The conviction could result in a maximum sentence of 96 years in prison. The minimum sentence is 48 years, the district attorney's office said.

Cotter was arrested after he fired at the two officers, who were responding to a call about an armed man trying to contact his ex-girlfriend inside a Fort Lupton home along the 200 block of Ponderosa Place on the evening of Dec. 2, 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers approached the residence, Cotter, then-19 years old, who was hiding behind a neighbor's fence, started to shoot at them. The officers returned fire and hit Cotter, who was taken into custody and airlifted to a hospital, according to the arrest affidavit.

The officer who was hit was in critical condition for some time, but was released from the hospital about a week later. His jaw was shattered and he lost teeth in the shooting, and subsequently underwent two surgeries.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Cotter was formally charged and his bond was set at $5 million.

He was convicted of the charges against him on Wednesday. His sentencing is scheduled for May 12, 2022.