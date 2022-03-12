Man injured in Denver police shooting charged with six felonies

DENVER — A man was formally charged Friday with six felonies after he allegedly pointed a gun at police, who shot and injured him, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Vincent Martinez, 36, faces two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, two counts of menacing with a real or simulated weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The charges stem from March 2, when just before 2 p.m., the Arvada Police Department contacted the Denver Police Department Fugitive Unit to help them with an active warrant they had for Martinez.

He was wanted in connection to a shooting involving a DoorDash driver at 7131 W. 84th Way in Arvada in late February, police said. In that incident, police said the suspect was angry when the delivery driver parked in front of a stolen car the suspect was in. After a brief conversation, the suspect allegedly shot at the delivery driver. The victim was treated on scene and released.

On March 2, when Denver police arrived to help Arvada police, Martinez allegedly ran away and then opened his car, which was parked behind a business near the intersection of E. Yale Avenue and S. Colorado Boulevard, police said.

He did not follow police commands and allegedly grabbed a handgun from his car's glove box and pointed it toward two responding officers, according to the district attorney's office. Both officers shot at and struck Martinez.

Martinez was transported to a hospital. As of Friday, he is in stable condition.

No other details are available on this case.