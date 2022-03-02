Watch
Suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Denver

Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 02, 2022
DENVER — A suspect was transported to the hospital following a shooting involving officers with the Denver Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on Twitter at 3:34 p.m. and occurred near the intersection of East Yale Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard.

Police said the suspect was in custody and was being transported to the hospital. They have not said if any officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

