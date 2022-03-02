Suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was transported to the hospital following a shooting involving officers with the Denver Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on Twitter at 3:34 p.m. and occurred near the intersection of East Yale Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard.

ALERT: #DPD is at Yale & Colorado following an officer-involved shooting. Suspect is now in custody and being transported to the hospital. Large police presence in the area. Updates on this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/WhSvd4jA4f — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 2, 2022

Police said the suspect was in custody and was being transported to the hospital. They have not said if any officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.