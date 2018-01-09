Man described as ‘person of interest' in Natalie Bollinger case in custody on unrelated charges

BOULDER, Colo. — A man described by Broomfield Police in a Boulder arrest report as a “person of interest” in the Natalie Bollinger case was arrested Friday on charges unrelated to the girl’s death.

Bollinger’s body was found in Adams County Dec. 29. She had been reported missing days before the discovery.

Shawn Schwartz, 42, is custody in the Boulder County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer, according to an Boulder Police arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Monday.

Schwartz had been posting on Facebook regularly about the young girl's case, but his connection to the 19-year-old Broomfield girl is unclear.

Bollinger had received a protection order against Schwartz weeks before she went missing.

Boulder Police say Friday’s charges stem from a welfare check in which Schwartz became combative. Boulder Police became involved after Broomfield Police reached out.

According to an arrest report, Boulder Police officers were dispatched by Broomfield Police to check on Schwartz after concerns recent Facebook posts made by him appeared to be suicidal.

A Broomfield Police officer advised the responding Boulder officers that the 42-year-old man was considered a “person of interest in a recent missing person/homicide case in Broomfield and Adams County,” the report read.

Boulder officers met with Schwartz outside a church where he began to tell them “that he missed his friend Natalie,” and that “he didn’t want to live on the planet anymore.”

After the conversation outside the Boulder church, Schwartz agreed to be taken to Boulder Community Health on a mental health hold, according to the report.

Once inside the hospital, Schwartz began to argue and scream after hospital security took his cell phone away as part of the admission process. Police were unable to calm him down and placed him under arrest for obstruction, according to the report.

But as officers were attempting to place cuffs on Schwartz, he sat up on the bed, screamed and pushed the arresting officer away. Later, he dragged two officers on the ground who were trying to restrain him, the report states.

Schwartz was eventually restrained with the help of hospital security and taken to the Boulder County Jail. He is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Although the Boulder arrest affidavit describes Bollinger’s death as a homicide and names Schwartz as a person of interest in the case, Adams County investigators have been reluctant to do the same.

Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh said last week officials were “pretty convinced” they knew what Bollinger’s cause of death was, though authorities have yet to release that information.

He also said that though investigators have been following up on several leads and have interviewed “a lot” of witnesses, he was “not ready at this point to call anybody a suspect,” including Schwartz, who he called a "piece of our investigation."

The family has also verified a GoFundMe page created on Ted Bollinger’s behalf to raise money for funeral costs.

The sheriff’s office and Broomfield Police Departments, which are handling the investigation, ask anyone with information to contact them at 303-654-1850 or 303-288-1535.