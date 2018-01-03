Body found in Adams County identified as missing 19-year-old Broomfield woman Natalie Bollinger

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the body found off Riverdale Road Friday afternoon as that of a 19-year-old Broomfield woman who went missing a day earlier.

Natalie Bollinger left home around noon Thursday after speaking to a family member, after which Broomfield police were contacted over worries about her location and safety.

The Adams County Coroner’s office, which identified Bollinger’s body Tuesday, said she was found dead around 2 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office said her cause and manner of death were still under investigation.

On Saturday, Broomfield police told Denver7 it was working with the sheriff’s office to find if there was a “nexus between their homicide and our missing person.” Bollinger had received a protection order out of Adams County on Dec. 15 against a 42-year-old man.

But Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it was working with Broomfield police to find people with information about where Bollinger went around 1 p.m. last Thursday. The agencies ask anyone with information to contact them at 303-654-1850 or 303-288-1535.

The sheriff’s office said no further information about the case was available Tuesday.