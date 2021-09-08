Man, 19, who was having mental health crisis and was shot by Loveland police dies of his injuries

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 19-year-old man who is intellectually disabled and was injured in a police shooting in Loveland Aug. 16 has died of his injuries.

The suspect, Alexander Domina, died on Sept. 7. He had stayed in the hospital since the incident due to his injuries.

On Aug. 16, Loveland Police Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street. Investigators confirmed a person in the home — later identified as Judy Domina, the man’s grandmother and legal guardian — called to request police assistance for a family member who was experiencing a mental health crisis and was damaging the home.

Judy Domina told the dispatcher Alex Domina recently came to live with her after being institutionalized for years.

His grandmother said he hadn't hurt anybody and initially did not have any weapons. When asked if he’d be cooperative with police when they arrived, Judy Domina told the dispatcher he probably wouldn’t be. Later in the call, she told the dispatcher he had picked up a knife.

When police arrived, they found Alexander Domina holding a knife in the backyard, police said.

Investigators said Alexander Domina moved toward an officer, and the officer fired several shots at him.

The officer, later identified as Patrol Officer Eddie Luzon, was put under paid administrative leave.

The body camera video released by the department, which may be disturbing for some, can be viewed here.

The following Sunday, people gathered outside the Loveland Municipal Building, demanding the city's police department change how it responds to mental health situations.

The 8th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting. The case is currently under review and the district attorney is expected to render a decision this month.