Loveland Police Department involved in shooting

Posted at 9:30 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 23:30:36-04

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department was involved in a shooting Monday night, however, the department has provided little information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It's unclear if anyone has been hurt, including any officers, and the department did not provide details on who fired any weapons.

The department is on scene in the 1600 block of Tennessee Avenue. Other agencies are also in the area investigating. Investigators ask that people avoid the area.

Loveland police say there are no outstanding threats to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated.

