'It's just so unfair': Fiancé of I-70 shooting victim waits for justice as suspect remains on the run

DENVER — Pictures and love letters are all that Tamra Holton has to hold on to as she grieves the loss of her would-be husband.

"This is just the most painful, saddest thing I've ever experienced," Holton told Denver7 Tuesday.

Kevin Piaskowsk, 31, died nearly two weeks ago after police say a driver on I-70 near Quebec Street shot into his car, killing him. Witnesses say the shooting was random and likely the result of road rage.

"It's just so unfair. It was so senseless," Holton said. "I'm going to bed alone and living in this house alone because Kevin was in the way."

The days since the tragic shooting have been hard for Holton. She and Piaskowski were planning a life together, having gotten engaged only two months ago. Wedding plans were already underway.

"I think Kevin really taught me how to love and what love is and why everyone deserves to be loved," Holton said.

But through the sadness, there's also anger — because of what that driver did to Piaskowski and because they're still free.

"You don't deserve to keep going on with your life in a normal way when you stripped so many people from theirs," Holton said.

Denver police say Piaskowski's killer ran from the scene shortly after crashing the stolen truck they were driving during the shooting. Investigators are desperate for tips to find the person responsible.

"I was out for the first time the other day, and just being out, it made me realize any of these people could be the person that killed Kevin," Holton said. "It's just a really, really scary way to live."

For now, the outpouring of support from Holton's family, friends and the community is helping get her through the hardest time of her life. She wants people to never take their loved ones for granted.

"Just make sure it's not "I'll see them later" or "I'll just talk to them later,"" she said. "That could be the last moment you ever see someone."

A GoFundMe in Piaskowski's name to help Holton and their families has raised more than $27,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.