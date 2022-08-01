Denver police search for suspects in fatal I-70 shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for the suspects in a fatal highway shooting Sunday night.

Police said suspects in a stolen truck shot and killed a driver on westbound Interstate 70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m.

After the shooting, the driver of the stolen silver Dodge pickup truck crashed into several other vehicles.

The suspects in the Dodge pickup took off after the crash, police said. No other injuries were reported.

A video claiming to have captured the event was posted to Reddit Monday morning and can be viewed in the player below. [Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers]

The video shows a pickup crash after shots are heard.

Police said they are actively investigating the case. They have not said if the shooting was a result of a road rage incident or if the victim was targeted.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

