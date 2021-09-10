Investigation into police shooting of Good Samaritan in Arvada shooting presented to DA

DENVER – The investigation into the police shooting of a Good Samaritan who is believed to have shot and killed the suspect in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada this summer is complete, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

District Attorney Alexis King and prosecutors from the office will review the investigation submitted by its Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to determine if the officer will be criminally charged in the shooting of John Hurley, 40, whom the Arvada police chief called a “true hero” after Hurley shot the gunman, Ronald Troyke, according to witnesses and sources who spoke with Denver7.

Arvada police confirmed on June 25 that one of its officers indeed did shoot Hurley.

The shootings all happened around 1:15 p.m. June 21 and left Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and both Hurley and Troyke dead.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said in a news conference Tuesday that Hurley was “a true hero" who likely saved lives when the shooter opened fire Monday. A man who witnessed the shooting, who was working in the nearby Arvada Army Navy Surplus store at the time, said he saw Hurley shoot the suspect after Hurley watched the suspect allegedly shoot Officer Beesley.

King announced the CIRT would lead the investigation with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and other First Judicial District law enforcement agencies on June 25. Officers from the Arvada Police Department were excluded from the investigation into the police shooting.

“We are committed to transparency, and the complete results of the investigation into Johnny Hurley’s death and all pertinent facts will be made known at the completion of the investigation, when all witnesses have been interviewed and evidence collected, and when doing so does not compromise reaching a just result," King said in a news conference at the time.

King’s office said it would not comment further Thursday in accordance with the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct. It did not say when the office’s review of the investigation would be complete.

