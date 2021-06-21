Police respond to shooting in Olde Town Arvada early Monday afternoon

ARVADA, Colo. – Police are responding to a shooting in Olde Town Arvada early Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, officials said police are securing the area of 57th Ave. and Old Wadsworth Boulevard as emergency vehicles begin to arrive at the scene.

Arvada Police, shooting in Olde Town Arvada. One office down, securing the area of 57 and Olde Wadsworth. PIO on scene update to follow. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 21, 2021

Jefferson County officials asked residents to avoid the Olde Town area entirely. A CodeRED, instructing residents to shelter in place, has been issued for the area of 57th and Wadsworth.

This is a developing breaking news story.