Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police respond to shooting in Olde Town Arvada early Monday afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7 reporter Ivan Rodriguez.
shooting in olde town arvada_june 21 2021.png
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 16:29:17-04

ARVADA, Colo. – Police are responding to a shooting in Olde Town Arvada early Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, officials said police are securing the area of 57th Ave. and Old Wadsworth Boulevard as emergency vehicles begin to arrive at the scene.

Jefferson County officials asked residents to avoid the Olde Town area entirely. A CodeRED, instructing residents to shelter in place, has been issued for the area of 57th and Wadsworth.

This is a developing breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku