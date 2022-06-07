Impaired driver who veered into bicyclist in Lakewood to be sentenced Tuesday

DENVER — An impaired driver who veered into a national cycling champion in Lakewood in May 2021, killing her, will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon.

Gwen Inglis, 46, died on May 16, 2021 after Ryan Scott Montoya, then-29 years old, drove into her while she rode her bike in a bike lane on W. Alameda Parkway near near S. Indiana Street, just south of Green Mountain, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Montoya stayed at the scene and appeared impaired, according to the district attorney's office. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Inglis is remembered as a reigning cycling national road race champion. She was one of the top athletes in the nation for the sport, a friend said.

Her death was mourned across the Colorado cycling community.

In a statement published in The Denver Post, the Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado said: “There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person. She was a multiple National and State Champion on the bike and very well-known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike. Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone.”

Jerod Ridge, a cycling friend, said Inglis and her husband were training at the time, and her husband saw Montoya veer off the road and hit his wife. He was not hurt, though he reported that Montoya came close to hitting him just before striking his wife, who was about 100 meters in front of him, according to the district attorney's office.

“He’s a mess, you know? How you would imagine if your spouse passed away right in front of you?” Ridge said.

Friends and family asked that the community donate to Elim Christian Services in honor of Inglis.

That same week, two other Colorado cyclists were struck and killed by drivers, leading bicyclists to demand changes to make streets safer.

Montoya was charged in May 2021 with vehicular homicide - DUI, vehicular homicide - reckless driving, infliction of serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user, driving under the influence - second alcohol related offense, improper changing of lanes, and passing on the left improperly.

Court documents show that he pleaded guilty on April 6, 2022 to vehicular homicide - DUI.

Montoya's sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Denver7 will update this story afterward.

This is Gwen Inglis. On May 16, 2021 she was killed on her bicycle.



Her parents flew from Chicago for Ryan Montoya’s sentencing, who pleaded guilty to their daughter’s death.



Family & friends are riding from #Denver to the courthouse in #Golden in her honor. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/p1sgRfTRPi — Colette Bordelon (@ColetteBordelon) June 7, 2022

He could spend up to 12 years in prison, but the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has already agreed to a sentence cap of eight years.

He has a criminal record including several traffic offenses and one DUI in 2014, according to the district attorney's office.