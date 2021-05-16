Cyclist killed when suspected impaired driver drifted into bike lane, Lakewood police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman riding her bike was killed after a suspected impaired driver collided with the cyclist on West Alameda Parkway in Lakewood Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, remained on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, police said. The type of drug was not disclosed by police.

The female cyclist was in the bike lanes heading eastbound on West Alameda Parkway near South Indiana Street when the suspect, heading in the same direction, veered off the road and collided with the cyclist, according to Lakewood police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, could face additional charges, including vehicular homicide, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

