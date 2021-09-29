I-70 closes in Glenwood Canyon due to possibility of flash flooding

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning.

The interstate is currently closed eastbound between mile markers 87 and 133, which is West Rifle and Dotsero, as well as mile markers 133 to 116 westbound, which runs from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs.

The National Weather Service said the closure is due to a flash flood warning with debris flow and will last until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Transportation said some mudflow has been detected in the canyon.

It's not clear how long the closures will last.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

Closures along Glenwood Canyon were not uncommon through the summer, as heavy rain cause multiple slides above the canyon in the Grizzly Creek Fire's burn scar.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.