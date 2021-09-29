Eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to close overnight Wednesday and Friday for emergency repairs

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will close overnight twice this week for emergency repairs following major mudslides this summer.

On Wednesday and Friday, the eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Westbound lanes will remain open.

This work will allow crews to rebuild the eastbound retaining wall that supports the eastbound lanes, CDOT said. Closing that side of the interstate will help them finish the work ahead of Thanksgiving, a goal Gov. Jared Polis announced in mid-August.

Drivers headed eastbound during the closure time will need to use the alternate route: CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down CO 9 to Silverthorne. The eastbound closure starts at exit 116 in Glenwood Springs.

This work comes in the wake of multiple mudslides in the canyon, including significant slides that caused considerable damage on July 29 and 31, particularly around Mile Point 123.5, known as Blue Gulch.

The project is expected to cost $6.1 million.