How to help victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder community is in mourning after a mass shooting at the Table Mesa Road King Soopers took the lives of 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.

Boulder officials said they have received an outpouring of support from across the nation, but they are warning those wanting to help the victims to be careful of where your money is going.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management released a list of reputable organizations that are accepting donations.

Donations for Officer Talley can be made through the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and the Boulder County Injured and Fallen Officers Fund.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy. Denver7 is hosting a call center to take in donations for the Colorado Healing Fund from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday as well. Call 303-777-7492 to donate.

King Soopers announced Thursday it would be donating $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund, and Instacart said it would donate $100,000. King Soopers is also facilitating the ability for people to donate at King Soopers checkout lanes in addition to the fund’s website donation portal.

The head of its advisory board, Robin Finegan, has experience helping communities heal from tragedies.

She helped establish the fund, previously the Columbine Healing Fund, following the mass shooting as Columbine High School.

"We've had the experience of understanding the longevity of these kinds of incidents, that these aren't just a one-day incident, that then you move forward and move on. This is a lifetime experience," she said Tuesday.

In times of crisis, people often wonder how they can help the families of the victims. Financial contributions that go directly to the families can have lasting impacts.

"We can't bring back their loved one. We can't undo that experience of seeing people die or having that traumatic experience of being afraid for your life. We can't undo any of that. But what we can do is say I'm going to give a contribution or take some action on behalf of my own sadness and my own frustration," Finegan said.

If you have additional questions about volunteer opportunities, please email esf19@bouldercounty.org.

Various verified GoFundMe accounts are also collecting money to help the victims and their families and survivors:



The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 7 has also set up a special fund for members and for the affected families.

Local 7 is also working with community members and stakeholders to provide support, as well as trauma and grief counseling for union members. Resources for help can be found here.

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation is also asking for help making paper cranes, which are a symbol of peace. It encourages anyone who makes a crane to write words of love, support and comfort.

The paper cranes will then be made into 11 wreaths — one for each of the victim's families and the memorial at King Soopers. For more details on how to participate, visit here.

For students who need support, Boulder Valley School District counselors will be available in-person March 26 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Students should register here.

Additionally, Moms Demand Action — a gun control advocacy group — held a vigil for the victims Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Fairview High School. Watch in the player below.