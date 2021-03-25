King Soopers to donate $1M to Colorado Healing Fund in wake of shooting

DENVER – King Soopers is donating $1 million, and Instacart is donating $100,000, to the Colorado Healing Fund in the wake of Monday’s deadly shooting at a Boulder King Soopers store.

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support victims, families and the community after 10 people were killed in Monday’s shooting. The fund was established in the wake of the Columbine High School shooting to help victims and communities in the long-term after mass shootings.

The fund promotes mental health services and financial relief for victims and families.

Denver7 ran a call center to take donations for the Colorado Healing Fund from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. About 200 people donated $16,288 during the call center, and Denver7 Gives will match $5,000.

King Soopers is also facilitating the ability for people to donate at King Soopers checkout lanes in addition to the fund’s website donation portal. People can also donate by texting “BoulderStrong” to 243725. The company said the $1 million donation will be made through its charity.

Three King Soopers employees – Denny Stong, Rikki Olds and Teri Leiker – were killed in Monday’s shooting.

"This incredible donation from King Soopers will do so much to support the survivors, the families, and the community. Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Cynthia Coffman, the founder of the Colorado Healing Fund and board chair. “The generosity we have felt from individuals and organizations this week, including King Soopers, will support everything from immediate travel needs to long term mental health services. We are beyond humbled by this outpouring of support."

The company says it is offering mental health services to employees as well as emergency paid leave to employees directly affected by Monday’s shooting.

“The entire King Soopers family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this senseless act of violence,” said Steve Burnham, the president of King Soopers and City Market. “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our fellow Coloradans, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness.”

Instacart, the company for which Lynn Murray was filling an order when she was killed Monday, said it would be donating $100,000 to the fund as well.

“This is a very sad moment for Boulder, the state of Colorado and the entire Instacart family,” CEO Apoorva Mehta said in a statement to Colorado customers.

Find more ways to help the victims of the Boulder shooting, their families, and the broader community by clicking here.

